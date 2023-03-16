(Glenwood) -- Mills County's open burning ban in effect for a month has been lifted.
Mills County Emergency Management lifted the ban Thursday, effective immediately. County officials originally placed the ban in February to mitigate against the potential for widespread fire throughout the county. During the ban, the county's local fire department and the county's E-911 communications center had automatic mutual aid protocol in place giving firefighters an edge in their response times with the necessary equipment and personnel.
Though the ban is lifted, officials strongly urge landowners wishing to conduct controlled burns of a larger scale to contact their local fire chief to discuss methods and weather conditions before burning. Under the county's controlled burn ordinance for unincorporated areas, property owners must call the Mills County Communications Center at 712-527-4871 prior to a prescribed burn.