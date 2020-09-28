(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are taking precautions against brush fires in the county.
The State Fire Marshall's Office issued a proclamation banning open burning in Mills County beginning at 4 p.m. Monday. Mills County Emergency Management says the proclamation was issued after receiving reports from all five of the county's fire districts. Officials say conditions within the county are such that open burning presents a danger to life or property. The burn ban will continue until such time that the conditions dangerous to life no longer exists.
Residents wishing to conduct a prescribed burn must obtain written approval from their fire chief prior to conducting a burn. If the prescribed burn is approved, residents must then contact the county's communication center at 712-527-4871. Residents failing to obtain the proper authorization may be subject to a criminal charge under passages in the Iowa Code.
Outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch are not included in the ban.