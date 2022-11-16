(Malvern) -- Like many across the state, Mills County conservation district officials are beginning to put together a long-term outlook for conservation efforts in the county.
That's why the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a public meeting this afternoon at the Classic Café in Malvern at 1 p.m. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group was contacted by the Conservation Districts of Iowa to help facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News the meeting serves as an opportunity to receive input from the public and landowners as the conservation district formulates a roughly five-year outlook.
"How to improve water quality, how to reduce erosion on the land, and improve our landscape," said Morgan. "Making sure that we're doing what's right for our land but listening to the public and putting that input into their planning process."
Morgan says the majority of the conservation districts across the state are going through a similar process, with the plans not significantly changing since the early 1980s. Recently, Morgan says a lot of focus has been put on the unique deep-Loess soil in the county.
"The western side of Iowa is really the only place that has that deep-Loess soil, so obviously there's a lot of erosion and a lot of cuts and things that don't happen elsewhere," said Morgan. "So, in Mills County in particular, addressing that deep-Loess soil and reducing erosion is really a key aspect."
Following a second public meeting, Morgan says her group will then assist the conservation district in identifying its top priorities.
"The soil and water conservation district commissioners will put together five objectives specific to Mills County and look at how they want to get there," she explained. "How they want to meet those five specific goals that they're going to identify."
Thus, Morgan says her group strongly encourages anyone who would like to share their ideas to attend their respective meeting, including in Mills County.
"This is really a good time to start fresh, to gather new ideas, listen to the public, and hear what the concerns are throughout the county," said Morgan. "So we are really encouraging the public to show up to this and be involved in taking care of these Loess Hills that were are so blessed to have."
Morgan says the goal is to update all plans throughout the state by September 2023. For more information, contact Morgan at 712-482-3029 or cara.morgan@goldenhills.org. You can also visit the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development website at goldenhillsrcd.org.