(Malvern) -- Conservation officials and residents recently discussed the future of conservation strategies in Mills County.
Like all other counties in the state, the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are looking to update its five-year outlook of conservation in the county, prompting the first of two public meetings last Wednesday. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group has helped facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News several items were discussed regarding soil erosion and water quality. Among other things, she says implementing buffers along the Nishnabotna River was an important topic that can be crucial during flooding events.
"When it floods like it did in 2019, there's a lot of erosion and landowners can lose up to half-an-acre or an acre a year they were saying along the Nishnabotna if they don't have that buffer and it does flood," said Morgan. "So, they would like to look at the potential for encouraging landowners who do farm right up to the river to have a buffer strip."
She says residents also provided multiple suggestions for how to establish that buffer.
"Maybe it's just a 60-foot strip of native prairie or if it's a tree row that is lining the river -- leave that there, so you don't have that erosion happen along the river bank and you don't lose your land and soil," she said. "Obviously you don't want to lose any acres and once you tear those trees out, you do open up that potential for losing that bank and losing acres on your farm."
Morgan adds that most county plans throughout the state have remained relatively the same since the early 1980s. Additionally, Morgan says conservation officials, along with residents, discussed the implementation of cover crops in the county and the recent growth of individuals moving out of the metro area into Mills County.
"How that affects our soils, how that affects our land, and being cognizant of the Loess Hills and Loess soils and being thoughtful about our development out in Mills County," Morgan explained.
However, she adds this is just the first step in a long process, with a second meeting where she expects more discussions of possible solutions, followed by the commissioners prioritizing their top-five areas.
"Topics that were the most prevalent and the things that were brought up the most, and they will set out to have the main five topics they would like to highlight over the next five years," said Morgan. "That will go into their plan, their top-five, and then there will be solutions and ideas in there of what they can do to address those five topics in Mills County."
While a good amount of farmers and landowners were present, Morgan would still encourage as many people as possible to attend the second meeting planned for early January. She adds the hope is to have the majority of the plans throughout the state updated by September 2023.