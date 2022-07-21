(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are taking their time in finalizing amendments to the county's solar energy ordinance.
That's according to Supervisor Richard Crouch, who says the county still has work to do before any changes are made. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Crouch says the county's 120-day moratorium on accepting commercial solar applications placed in April will be extended, as the county's planning and zoning commission and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson continue a thorough review of the document.
"We're putting together a group of people to sit down and go over some ordinances from other counties and areas that are similar to ours," said Crouch. "We really don't want to reinvent the wheel, or anything, but we just feel we need to do this before we set this in motion, and we hope to be done by the end of the year with it."
Crouch says many questions regarding solar projects remain, including the proposed locations for such units.
"We're looking at a geographical study," he said, "asking, okay, is this an adequate place? Is this something that would be all right in this area? Things like that. We want to keep the county in perspective to the way it looks now, and this would be quite a change. If you put something up, 40 years is a long time."
Crouch says extending the moratorium would ensure that the amendments are completed properly.
"We feel that that's more important," said Crouch, "and the people that's looking, they understand what we're doing. They're working with us. It's something we need to get in place before we open the door and let everything run."
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of amendments to its solar ordinance, following a series of meetings by the county's planning and zoning board. You can hear the full interview with Richard Crouch here: