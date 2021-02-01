(Glenwood) -- Mills County is attempting to meet the huge demand for COVID-19 vaccinations through the first two phases.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says most individuals listed under phase 1B--which includes health care workers, and long-term care patients and staff members--have received their first shots.
"That 1A group has largely been completed with their prime dose," said Lynes, "and boosters are currently underway with that group. Starting last week, we did a little bit of the 1B population. The 1B population will include persons over 65, our first responders and our school staff. So, we have offered the prime doses to our first responders. Last week, we started with the Glenwood School District and East Mills. We were able to do a few prime doses with that group, and then, of course, we've done some (vaccinations for) 65 and older."
With Governor Reynolds signing a bill calling for a 100% in-person learning option for parents in the state's schools, Lynes says immunizing school staff members under phase 1B has been a priority.
"We know that here in Mills County, our schools have been largely in-person," she said, "with a few exceptions for short periods of time. And, we've really got to get those teachers vaccinated. We've had a really good response. I think we did 40 school staff (members) from East Mills last week. I think we did 80 from Glenwood. We have another clinic set up for another group to come in later this week, I think, on Friday. So, that really is a priority for us. We want to do everything we can to keep our schools safe and open."
More than a thousand residents have called the county's COVID-19 vaccination hotline number--712-274-3643--Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We have that vaccine line that you can call in," said Lynes. "If you're in priority group phase 1B, you can call and get on our wait list. It's not an appointment to get a vaccine, but it is a list that we will have when we have a vaccine. We will start at that number, and we will call you in for your shot."
In addition to the county's public health staff members, Lynes says extra personnel is needed to administer all the doses available. She says a training session began Monday for additional help.
"We are training a group of non-medical staff who will assist us at the clinic with checking people in, and registering them," she said. "Then, we're also going to have a volunteer training for our medical staff. So, we really are going to rely on assistance with our community to get this into a smoothly-operating system, so we can get people in and out just as quick as we can."
Lynes, however, cautions that the county is "bottlenecked" in terms of vaccine supplies. Though the state allocated 200 more doses on Friday, she says that's not enough to vaccinate everyone on the waiting list. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.