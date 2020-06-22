(Glenwood) -- Mills County residents still face a long-term disaster with COVID-19.
That's according to Larry Hurst, the county's emergency management coordinator, as the number of coronavrius cases continues to rise in his county. Three more cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the county's total to 29. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hurst attributed the increased cases to more available testing in the area--including the Test Iowa center opened in Council Bluffs earlier this month.
"I'm not sure that's exactly what it is," said Hurst. "But, I would imagine it would confirm people have been symptomatic, and gone through various level of this virus. Most of them probably would be in the mild cases, I would guess. So, I think that's part of it."
Hurst adds community spread is still an issue in his county.
"This has been a long disaster, this COVID-19, for people to endure," he said. "It's affected people's lives significantly from business to social, family, school, education. So, I think it's hard a significant impact on people. And, again, we don't want them to get lax on their mindful awareness of the threat of this virus still being out there."
Though the pandemic is in its fourth month, Hurst believes most residents are still practicing social distancing, and taking other precautions.
"I think there is a very strong collaboration going on," he said. "People being respectful of other people's space. The business sector has just been great. They're trying to get back to some level of normalcy, but they are very sensitive to protecting their own employees, as well as the public. So, I truly believe that for all in all, people are really trying to hold the course here, knowing that we haven't beat it yet."
Hurst however, acknowledges a push back with some individuals tired of quarantining, or refusing to wear masks, claiming that it violates their freedoms. While saying their entitled to their opinions, he adds people need to be mindful of others.
"People are under a lot of emotional stress," said Hurst. "I think sometimes because of that, they develop these thought processes that that's their view. Maybe they're not looking at the whole big picture of how it could affect themselves, or their family, or their neighbors. So, I think we're treating it the best we can, to advise people that it's important to wear masks in high-risk environments, and respect others."
