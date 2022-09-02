(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District continues to explore options to address the district's facility needs.
Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray joined Glenwood and Mills County officials at Thursday's Mills County Super Board meeting. At that meeting, Embray updated officials on developments regarding the district's long-range facilities plan. Embray says plans previously called for improvements to the district's elementary buildings.
"Our plan has been to renovate Northeast Elementary coming up here in the near future," said Embray, "and either building a new West Elementary on a new site--a new 3-5 on a new site--and then repurposing our current West Elementary with administrative offices, our current Kids Place daycare, our alternative school, our print shop, our technology, our food service--so basically, all our ancillary services. Our partner, Green Hills AEA, hopefully will open up their regional office again, because we'll have enough space for them."
However, Embray says those plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state is closing the Glenwood Resource Center in 2024.
"We kind of updated our plan because we've been asked to consider renovation on the GRC campus," he said, "versus building a new 3-5 on a new site. So, we've kind of taken that into consideration to see if that's possible. From all accounts, it appears it will actually cost way less to do that, than to try to build a new building on a new site. The board's going to be considering that action moving forward here this fall sometime."
Embray, however, adds cooperation with state officials is necessary in order for the district to utilize the GRC's facilities in the future.
"There's some things in the works with that," said Embray. "The state partnerships would have to be willing to work with us for giving us a mitigated building--meaning we don't have to spend millions of dollars mitigating it from anything toxic, or lead paint, or asbestos or anything like that before we actually got to renovate. The key there is the partnership with the state, and what they're willing to do, and what we can do with it, and try to get that communicated with the public so that we can have a say."
In the meantime, Embray says the district continues to work with Iowa Western Community College and Iowa Workforce Development in addressing retraining programs for GRC employees. The superintendent adds he hopes sharing partnerships continue between the school district, city and county in order to cut costs and create efficiencies.