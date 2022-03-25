Mills County Courthouse

(Glenwood) — One contested race for supervisor highlights the Mills County primary election ballot this June.

Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for county offices in the June 7th primary. In Mills County, Incumbent Richard Crouch faces a challenge on the GOP ticket from Sandi Winton for one spot on the Board of Supervisors.

Several other incumbents will not have a challenger in the primary, including County Attorney Naeda Elliott, Treasurer Jill Ford and Recorder LuAnne Christensen. No candidates filed to run on the Democratic ticket.

