(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are among those piecing through the county's fiscal 2024 budget.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors accepted the recommendations of the county's compensation board for salaries for elected officials for next fiscal year. County Auditor Carol Robertson told KMA News the comp board set dollar figures for each officials' salary hikes. Under the board's recommendations, the county auditor receives a $4,336 salary increase, the county attorney, $4,157, the board of supervisors, $2,136, the county sheriff, $6,354 and the county recorder and treasurer, $4,425. Additionally, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the supervisors have set parameters for salaries of other county employees.
"The board of supervisors has also put out that we're going to work off of a 6% increase for the rest of the employees--if it will work," said Crouch. "We need to get final figures and numbers in before we can say that's definite."
Robertson adds the comp board's recommendations are not set in stone, and the supervisors may adjust the dollar figures in formulating the county's budget.