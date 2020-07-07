(Glenwood) -- Mills County's Courthouse will reopen next week--with some requirements in place.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning airing on YouTube, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution for a phased reopening of the courthouse July 13th. For the past month, county offices in the courthouse have been open by appointment only. Certain regulations will be in place with the reopening. For example, social distancing must be maintained at all times in the common areas by all individuals. Also, all individuals must wear face coverings, and parents are encouraged not to bring children with them while conducting business in county offices. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst says masks will help visitors protect themselves--and the others around them.
"I think the public is more susceptible to cross exposure as they come in and out--transit--for services of the county," said Hurst. "So, it would make sense that we would make face masks required, and probably at the doors coming in. This would be for all county facilities, that if you're coming in for service, we require you right now to wear a mask. That's really to protect you from us, and also protect transitory customers coming in and out."
In addition, county employees shall wear masks while serving the public when there is no other barrier between the employee and customer. Currently, Hurst says employees must wear masks when venturing beyond the Plexiglas shields erected in each office.
"If they venture out of the office, they would masked up as they are now," said Hurst. "If they go to pick somebody up at the door, all the employees are masked when they pick people up, and through servicing those employees."
County officials say anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should refrain from entering a public building, and self-monitoring is required by the public and employees. Hurst believes the county must send a specific message on the importance of responsibility in following the reopening guidelines.
"You've got to make a point to put the responsibility on ourselves, and our customers, people we serve, to do the right thing," he said. "There will be a percentage of those who won't do the 'right right' thing, but at least we did the best we could to communicate that, how important it is, especially in the world we're in right now, at this stage. If we can figure out a way to put that into words diplomatically to them, to get that message across, that will go a long ways."
Hurst says the reopening comes at a time when residents are looking for signs of normalcy.
"We're trying and striving to get back to some level of normalcy," he said. "Defining normalcy right now is tough, because the schools are struggling with it, the community is struggling with it, the businesses are struggling with it, we're all struggling with it."
Next week's courthouse reopening coincides with the resumption of court services in Mills County, also scheduled for July 13th. You can hear the full supervisors' meeting on the county's YouTube page. A complete press release on the courthouse's reopening is published here: