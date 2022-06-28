(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces multiple charges following a weekend incident in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Deanna Marie Kuhl was arrested Sunday afternoon for obstruction of prosecution or defense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under suspension. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 north of the Glenwood exit shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Kuhl was released from the Mills County Jail after posting bond. Other arrest and accident reports are listed in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report: