Toby Leland Blankenship
Toby Leland Blankenship

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was booked on a Mills County warrant Friday.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Toby Leland Blankenship of Omaha was arrested at the Douglas County Corrections facility around 6:23 p.m. Authorities say Blankenship was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for original charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.

Blankenship was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.

More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Office Release 06/01/22

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.