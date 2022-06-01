(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was booked on a Mills County warrant Friday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Toby Leland Blankenship of Omaha was arrested at the Douglas County Corrections facility around 6:23 p.m. Authorities say Blankenship was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for original charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.
Blankenship was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below: