(Glenwood) -- A Nebraska man faces a variety of charges following his arrest early Monday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Zachary Edward Peters of Murray was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing--1st offense. Peters was apprehended at the intersection of Karns Road and Lambert Avenue shortly after 2:20 a.m. He was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,300 bond.
Other weekend arrests are included with the Mills County Sheriff's report published here: