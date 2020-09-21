Zachary Edward Peters

(Glenwood) -- A Nebraska man faces a variety of charges following his arrest early Monday morning.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Zachary Edward Peters of Murray was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing--1st offense. Peters was apprehended at the intersection of Karns Road and Lambert Avenue shortly after 2:20 a.m. He was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,300 bond.

Other weekend arrests are included with the Mills County Sheriff's report published here:

Download PDF Mills C. Sheriff's Report 9/21/2020

