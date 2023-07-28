Chad Michael Gerren

Chad Michael Gerren 

(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces a bevy of charges following an incident in Mills County early Friday morning.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Chad Michael Gerren was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and eluding. The arrest took place near the intersection of Mahaffey and Master Roads shortly after 8:20 a.m.

Gerren is being held in the Mills County Jail on $17,300 bond.

Other arrests are listed with the Mills County Sheriff's report here:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Report 7282023

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.