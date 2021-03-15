(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities posted three notable arrests over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Jordan Allen Andreessen of Council Bluffs was arrested late Sunday morning on a warrant for sexual assault. Andreessen is being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.
Also arrested Sunday on an unrelated note was 40-year-old Phillip Jay McClish of Clarinda on a warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance. McClish was arrested at the Cass County Jail shortly before 8 p.m. McClish is being held in the Mills County Jail on $2,000 bond.
In addition, 40-year-old Lindsey Renee Kent of Omaha was arrested late Saturday evening at the intersection of Hilman Road and Highway 34 for being a fugitive from justice. Kent was later charged Sunday for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. Kent is being held in the county jail without bond on the fugitive charge, and $5,000 bond for the drug charge.