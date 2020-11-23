(Glenwood) -- A New Mexico man faces a long list of charges following a weekend incident in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Dallas Merrill Smith of Placitas, New Mexico was arrested late Friday evening for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding, careless driving, two counts of speeding and no valid driver's license. Smith was apprehended at the intersection of 221st Street and Highway 34 shortly before midnight. Smith was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $4,000 bond.
Glenwood Police also arrested Smith Saturday for 2nd degree harassment in connection with a separate incident. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
