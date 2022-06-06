(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces new charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Toby Leland Blankenship was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant for 2nd degree sexual abuse and assault. The arrest took place at the Mills County Jail shortly after 3 p.m.
Blankenship was previously arrested last Wednesday on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear for original charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred. The suspect remains in custody without bond in the county jail.
