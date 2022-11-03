Alicia Marie Bienka

(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.

Bienka is being held in the Mills County Jail on $6,000 bond. Other arrests and accident reports are available with the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report published here:

