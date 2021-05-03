(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man was apprehended on Mills County warrants over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Zachary Clay Younts was arrested early Saturday morning for probation violation and contempt. The arrest took place on Main Street in Malvern at around 2:15 a.m. Younts is being held in the Mills County Jail on $25,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, 61-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson of Red Oak was arrested Saturday morning for possession of a controlled substance. Anderson was arrested at the intersection of 380th Street and Highway 34 at around 5 a.m. Anderson is in custody on $5,000 bond.