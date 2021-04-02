(Glenwood) -- Two Glenwood suspects face charges in connection with a recent investigation in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Daniel John Vornbrock and 30-year-old Melissa Louanne Vornbrock were arrested last Saturday on three counts of child endangerment, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Melissa Vornbrock was also charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and 5th degree theft. Both suspects were arrested at a location on 221st Street.
Daniel Vornbrock is being held in the Mills County Jail on $11,300 bond. Melissa Vornbrock was released from jail after posting $12,600 bond.
In an unrelated note, the sheriff's office says 42-year-old Michael Brian O'Hara of Bellevue was arrested early Wednesday morning for carrying weapons, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. O'Hara was released from the county jail on $4,300 bond.
