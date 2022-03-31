(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects were arrested on drug charges following a Thursday evening traffic stop.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Louis Hardrock Younger of Bedford and 37-year-old Andrew Thomas Copeland Falk of Council Bluffs were arrested at around 6 p.m. Both individuals were arrested for several felony charges including Delivery of Methamphetamine. The arrest took place after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevy Impala driven by Younger just south of Emerson on Highway 59. In total, authorities say over 38 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.
Younger was confirmed to have a nationwide felony arrest warrant out of the State of Washington for narcotics related offenses, while Falk was confirmed to have a nationwide warrant out of Pottawattamie County for a Parole Violation.
Both individuals were transported to the Mills County Jail, and the Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mills County K9 Unit, Mills County Drone Team, Montgomery County K9 Unit, and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.