(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are encouraging residents to participate in an upcoming workshop series regarding the best ways to use county land in the future.
Mills County will hold a series of workshops throughout March as planning and zoning officials begin creating a new comprehensive plan for the county's unincorporated areas. County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the current plan hasn't been updated since 2017, and state officials recommend reviewing the plan at least every five years. She says the four public workshops allow residents to hear a presentation and provide insight into the plan that covers demographics, land use, housing, and commercial and industrial development in the county.
"We are currently contracting with a company called Confluence, and they are planning agency that actually handles several comprehensive plans across the area," said Jackson. "During this, they'll give a presentation with an overview of the planning process with a series of engagement exercises to help gain feedback. That will help us as we go through that feedback and comments that are made, to determine what the best course of action is."
Primarily lacking from the 2017 version, Jackson says, is addressing utility-scale solar projects. Thus, she says one of the top priorities is integrating solar and renewable energy into the land-use document.
"So we will address what zoning districts we would like to see (solar), and this is only talking about utility scale -- personal solar is fine and we have not had any issues with that," Jackson explained. "But, on a utilty scale as we update the comprehensive plan, we'll identify the areas that we would prefer that (utility solar) would go."
The discussion also comes as the county planning and zoning commission continues reviewing proposed amendments to the county's solar ordinance.
Additionally, Jackson says the ramifications of the 2019 Missouri River flooding have caused economic development and county officials to reconsider how best to use land in and around the Interstate-29/Highway 34 corridor. Also, late last year, the Iowa Economic Development Authority designated a 1,700-acre "mega-site" just east of Glenwood, along U.S. Highway 34.
"Future land use that we had previously identified, such as the area down off of (Highway 34), what they had originally intended for that area was more for some warehouses and also maybe a strip mall," she said. "And I think we have recognized that maybe since the floods that those needs and demographics have changed."
Jackson adds housing, like many communities and counties throughout KMAland, continues to be an increasing need. She says the comp plan, which typically serves as a road map for 10-to-20 years into the future, can also assist in identifying the best locations for housing development.
"We are starting to recognize different areas that we're starting to meet some of those needs such as the new apartment complex that's going in in Glenwood, but that's also identifying the area of rental property that has been desperately needed in this area," said Jackson. "If we can continue to look at the trends and needs of housing as we grow as a county, this plan will help us to identify what areas would be best suited for that."
The workshops will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6th at the Malvern Public Library, March 13th at the Indian Creek Museum in Emerson, March 15th at Glenwood town hall, and March 16th at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steak House. For more information on the comprehensive planning process, visit the county's project website. A link is available with this story at kmaland.com. You can also contact Mills County Building and Zoning at 712-527-4347.