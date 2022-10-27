(Glenwood) -- Mills County has joined several KMAland counties in snuffing out open burning for the time being.
The Mills County Emergency Management Agency announced an open burn ban will take effect this evening at 5 p.m. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county and within all city limits. A permit for an open controlled burn can be obtained through the local fire district chief if they believe it is safe to do so. Mills County Emergency Management Agency Director Gabe Barney says precipitation earlier this week and some rainfall forecasted for Thursday will do little to balance the current abnormally dry and windy conditions -- common factors in large brush fires. Barney says 41 personnel and 21 vehicles from eight fire departments in Mills County were among those responding in mutual aid to a 750-acre field fire in Montgomery County Sunday battling harsh conditions.
"Departments were on standby by and ready because we knew at any moment something could pop off," said Barney. "Even when we had people in Montgomery County, Glenwood Fire was still standing by here because we didn't know what could pop off over here during that. Because, conditions were pretty nasty over the past Sunday and Saturday."
He adds small recreational campfires are permitted only if they are conducted in brick, metal, or one-inch thick heavy-wire mesh fireplaces. Residents are urged to avoid using fireworks or other items producing flame or sparks, not throw cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue the burning of any hard waste, piled tree debris, or other items during the ban.
While Mills County avoided any large fires, Barney says the past weekend was a grim reminder of how quickly brush fires can develop in abnormally dry conditions.
"It was kind of a scare to see what those conditions could put in place if there was that type of fire throughout the area," said Barney. "There were fires in Fremont, Montgomery, and Pottawattamie County, and west of us to. So all of the surrounding area and Mills County was the lucky one that didn't have any large fires last weekend. We definitely dodged a bullet."
Barney adds this ban could remain in place longer than usual.
"Just based off what the mid-range and long-range forecasts are for the area and the current drought conditions," Barney explained. "So at least through harvest and seeing what conditions are from there unless they get better quickly, because it'll take a lot to get us out of the conditions that we're currently in."
Mills County joins Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie Counties in southwest Iowa in implementing a burn ban. Those found violating a burn ban can be subject to a citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. The proclamation from the State Fire Marshal's Office is available below: