(Glenwood) – A Bedford man faces charges following a Mills County traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Joseph Dean Wallace was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wallace was apprehended on Highway 34 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Wallace was released from the Mills County Jail on $4,300 bond.
In the same stop, the sheriff's office arrested 28-year-old Aundrea Theresa Clay on a Page County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Clay is being held in the Mills County Jail on $1,000 bond.