(Glenwood) -- Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County earlier this week.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jolene Kay Christensen and 57-year-old Timothy Scott Tompkins, both of Omaha, were arrested late Tuesday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at the 38 mile marker of Interstate 29 shortly after 7 p.m.
Bond on both suspects was set at $2,300 each.
