(Pacific Junction) -- A train derailment occurred near Pacific Junction Friday morning.
Mills County emergency management specialist Gabe Barney tells KMA News emergency responders received a call around 7:05 a.m. Friday, for a train derailment just south of Pacific Junction near Interstate-29. Barney says two injuries were reported and the individuals were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. However, no fatalities have been reported.
Barney says roughly 12-to-14 cars derailed, however, cars believed to be carrying ethanol, fortunately remained on the tracks, and railway crews are handling the clean-up efforts. The derailment is still under investigation by Burlington Northern Santa Fe, and a cause for the accident is still undetermined at this time.
Emergency personnel from Oak Township, Silver City, Pacific Junction, Glenwood, Mills County Deputies, the Iowa State Patrol, and railway security assisted at the scene.