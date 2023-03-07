Mills County Courthouse

(Glenwood) -- Voters in Mills County's unincorporated areas Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a hotel/motel tax.

Unofficial results from the Mills County Auditor's Office show the referendum for a 7% tax on the county's hotel and motel rooms passing with more than 83% of the vote, 163-to-33. County economic development officials proposed the tax in an effort to lure a proposed hotel development somewhere in the vicinity of the Interstate 29-Highway 34 business district, as well as promote tourism.

Just under 4% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's special election.

