Updated Story Thursday, May 11, 2023 6:27 p.m.

(Glenwood) -- A man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in Mills County has been apprehended. 

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office apprehended 48-year-old Anthony Troy Adams of Council Bluffs near Kidd Road. Authorities had been searching for Adams in connection to a vehicle theft in that same area.

The sheriff's office has not yet released any information on charges against Adams.

Original Story Thursday, May 11, 2023 10:06 a.m.

(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says they are currently searching for 48-year-old Anthony Troy Adams. Authorities say Adams was last seen on Kidd Road south of Glenwood, but claims residency in Council Bluffs. He is wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Authorities say Adams is a convicted sex offender and is currently out on parole. Anyone who sees Adams is urged to call 911 and to not approach him.

