Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.