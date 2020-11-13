(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces a long list of infractions following a traffic stop in Mills County late Thursday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Christina Mae Robbins was arrested for OWI 3rd offense, eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to maintain control. The arrest took place near the intersection of 195th Street and U.S. Highway 34 shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Robbins is being held in the Mills County Jail on $9,300 bond.