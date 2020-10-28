Accident

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County early Tuesday afternoon.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2010 Chevy driven by 65-year-old Dennis Tremmel of Woodbine was northbound on 189th Street when it attempted to turn into a driveway. Authorities say Tremmel's vehicle struck a southbound 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 29-year-old Larry Seefus of Omaha.

Seefus was taken via Silver City Rescue to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.