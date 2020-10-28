(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County early Tuesday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2010 Chevy driven by 65-year-old Dennis Tremmel of Woodbine was northbound on 189th Street when it attempted to turn into a driveway. Authorities say Tremmel's vehicle struck a southbound 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 29-year-old Larry Seefus of Omaha.
Seefus was taken via Silver City Rescue to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment.