(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County early Monday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2003 Chevy driven by 20-year-old Michael Hernandez was westbound on Lambert Avenue when the vehicle's front passenger side tire blew out. The vehicle entered the north ditch after Hernandez lost control, then overcorrected. The vehicle then rolled, ejecting Hernandez from the vehicle.
Hernandez was transported by Lifenet Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with suspected serious injuries.