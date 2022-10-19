(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Both drivers were taken to Nebraska Medicine--Gordon by Malvern Rescue, Cowan by Lifenet Helicopter.