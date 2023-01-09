(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
Clark and an unidentified passenger were taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital with injuries. Smith was cited for failure to yield.