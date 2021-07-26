(Glenwood) -- A single car wreck resulted in injuries to seven occupants on Saturday.
The Mills County Sheriffs office responded to a 911 call of a crash around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Levi Rd and Mahaffey Rd south of Glenwood. Authorities say upon arrival at the scene there were seven occupants in the vehicle including five minors ranging in age from five months to 13 years old. Authorities also determined that at the time of the accident, three of the minors were unsecured in the bed of the vehicle.
All occupants were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by medical helicopter and ambulance. The crash is still under investigation by the Mills County Sheriff's office and no names are currently being released.
The Mills County Sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Glenwood Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Glenwood Fire and Rescue, Pacific Junction Fire and Rescue, and Life Net.