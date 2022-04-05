(Glenwood) -- As applications and commercial interest in solar continues to grow, Mills County is looking at possible revisions to its existing solar ordinance.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Board reviewed several possible revisions to its solar ordinance, including a possible change in height requirements. Zoning Technician Holly Jackson says the height discussion comes as many companies have expressed interest in pursuing a dual-use farm in the county.
"Meaning that they would farm it as well as having solar energy," said Jackson. "So if we did that, some of them were asking for a height increase (and) right now we have it at 15 feet. Now, if you're doing a normal solar field, apparently 15 feet is allowed, however, if you were doing something that was dual purpose, that would obviously be higher."
Jackson says the proposed heights come in closer to 35 or 40 feet for the dual-use farms.
Additionally, Jackson says the suggestion was made to have all commercial solar gardens or farms require a conditional use permit requiring an annual review by the County Board of Adjustment. However, board member Allan Hughes expressed concerns over the requirement deterring potential companies.
"You're considering turning it into like a dirt borrows like you got to come in every year and say 'okay, we're happy with you,' but basically the dirt borrow situation is you want to be able to have the teeth to come in and shut them down," said Hughes. "So if I'm going to invest in a solar farm in Mills County, I wouldn't want to be able to have somebody shut me down a year later."
Additionally, Jackson says she has also received a request to include a section for aviation protection.
"That has been something that the Offutt Air Force Base, we did not include the first that, they would like it included, that approval of these analyses are through the FAA and Offutt Air Force Base," said Jackson. "That this project will not affect any commercial or military flights."
Commission Chair Nick Jameson suggested instead of seeking approval, the companies or county could rather inform the aviation agencies of the project and address any potential conflicts.
Other proposed changes include the Mills County Engineer surveying and providing a road assessment before the project and annually as needed rather than the company, as well as the engineer approving soil erosion and sediment control plans and storm water management. Jackson also suggested the Board of Supervisors set the bond aside for decommissioning rather than the Board of Adjustment.
Hughes says now is a better time than ever to review the ordinance with just one project currently in development with the county as he says the interest in solar has skyrocketed.
"Every time I bump into somebody whose a landowner, they say 'you won't believe it, someone called they're going to pay me $1,250 an acre and have my farm be a solar farm, they're going to pay me $750 an acre, hey I signed up for this, they're going to do this," said Hughes. "It ranges from A to Z all these different people that have talked to these guys about solar farms."
The commission took no formal action. However, Jackson intends to reach out to Linn County Planning and Zoning Director Charlie Nichols, who is overseeing a large-scale 750 acre solar project, to present more information on the topic at a future meeting.