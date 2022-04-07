(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are attempting to find balance in attracting new business and maintaining looks in its corridor overlay district.
At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed suggestions for its Overlay Districts ordinance, specifically regarding the corridor overlay district along and near Highway 34 and Interstate 29. Zoning Administrator Holly Jackson says the discussion comes as the county and Mills County Economic Development attempt to balance maintaining an inviting area and finding ways to attract new business.
"We want to make it easy for people to come down there, but also keep the look that economic development and Mills County wants to keep to attract businesses to the corridor overlay," said Jackson.
Jackson says one of the bigger concerns raised by economic development representatives was the lack of a Design Review Committee currently listed in the ordinance.
"However, this design review committee was never formed," said Jackson. "I think this is something that we probably need to look at, it was discussed during the meeting, and economic development would like to concur with that. It says a three or five person committee, however I'm leaning more towards 'I would like to recommend a five person committee.'"
Jackson says the committee would likely consist of at least one county supervisor, a zoning commission member, and a Zoning Board of Adjustment representative, which would review applications for projects within the corridor overlay.
Additionally, Jackson says the "permitted uses" section of the ordinance could be removed and rather have its own column in the county's "use matrix" located in Chapter 27, Section 4 of the county's zoning ordinance.
"It's a bit confusing how that is and to make it a little more user friendly we'll put it in the use matrix," said Jackson. "So the corridor overlay would actually have its own column in the use matrix, instead of having this confusion of what is allowed and they would have to switch back and forth between the use matrix and this to see what is allowed."
Currently, the ordinance also gives the authority to revoke an occupancy permit if there is neglect in the maintenance of the property. However, Jackson says a fine structure would be more realistic.
"It would be very difficult to revoke an occupancy permit," said Jackson. "Thus, I think instead of that, we should maybe instead force civil penalties if they're not meeting with the criteria of landscape or maybe driveway or signs or what have you, in the corridor overlay."
The commission took no formal action, and more discussion on the changes is expected at future meetings.