(Glenwood) -- Two suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Mills and Pottawattamie Counties Monday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration in the area of Highway 34 and 284th Street just before 11 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Albert Bowen of Omaha, refused to stop and fled west bound on Highway 34 exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. Authorities say Glenwood Police deployed stop sticks at the Glenwood exit on Highway 34, however the vehicle continued west to Interstate 29 before continuing east on Bunge Avenue then north on Wabash Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says law enforcement with Council Bluffs Police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed additional stop sticks just south of Highway 92 deflating two more tires and a deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office says during the pursuit, Bowen attempted to take numerous vehicles head on to stop deputies from pursuing.
Authorities say both Bowen and a passenger, identified as Luz Montero of Omaha, fled the vehicle and Montero was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says a Mills County K9 and the Omaha Police Department's ABLE-1 were deployed to track Bowen, who was eventually located in a creek and taken into custody without further incident. Authorities say during a search of the suspects' vehicle, law enforcement located a firearm that was reported stolen out of Pottawattamie County, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.
Along with several traffic citations, Bowen was charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, Montero was charged with possession of methamphetamine, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mills County K9 Unit, Glenwood Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Council Bluffs Police Department, Omaha Police Department's Able 1 and the Iowa State Patrol.