(Minden) -- Make it three Democrats running for the upcoming U.S. Senate elections in 2022.
Rural doctor and Minden city council member, Dr. Glenn Hurst has thrown his hat into the ring joining Abby Finkenauer, Dave Muhlbauer, as well as Republican Jim Carlin for the midterm general elections.
Hurst, who is a family practice physician in Minden, during his announcement, says he is running for senate because he feels rural Iowa has turned into a disaster, specifically stating the healthcare situation.
"When I look around and see what's been happening in my neighborhood alone, it's been devastating for Iowans," Hurst said. "There's a small nursing home in Shelby County just north of us that closed in the last year. It was more profitable for that family to run a distillery than it was to take care of the people who lived in their community. We had the loss of a pharmacy just down the road in the next town, which provided prescriptions and healthcare products for families, they were sold and immediately closed."
Hurst says he believes the best way forward to save Iowa's rural communities is to invest in Medicare for all, citing several issues that citizens can run into in the current healthcare system.
"We have patients who can't access those services, they may have insurance, they may have a plan, but it drives them to a preferred provider list that is far out of their physical reach," Hurst said. "They may have unacceptable copays and deductibles that make so they just can't access the care without going broke."
By talking about policy issues and really attempting to push them through congress, Hurst hopes that could be the key to helping democrats finding support in rural communities.
"We have to tell them, we value a rural lifestyle and we're willing to fight for it," Hurst said. "The way we fight for it is we provide the things you need. We provide healthcare for all, we provide internet access that gives people the opportunity to work from home. We also take care of basic infrastructure needs like roads, but also daycare where most of our communities don't have any kind of licensed daycare. If we want rural Americans to believe we care about them, we need to start acting like we do."
In response to how he would deal with grievance politics, Hurst says he believes most of them are not partisan issues, citing the water quality issues that have been happening around the state.
"If you're afraid to swim in the lake outside of your community, if you're afraid to let your dog retrieve the duck out of the water in your community, or your afraid to eat the fish out of the water that you caught, that's not a Democrat or Republican problem, that's a problem with our water system and we have to address it," Hurst said.
While he may not be the most recognizable name in comparison to Finkenauer, Hurst says his experience with the Iowa democrats and his involvement at the local and state level could help his chances in the upcoming race.
The seat Hurst is running for is currently held by incumbent senator Chuck Grassley who has held it since first being elected in 1980.