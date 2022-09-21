(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces prison time in connection with a bank fraud investigation.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 60-year-old Stewart Jerome Messerschmidt of Minden was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, following his plea to a charge of bank fraud. Authorities say Messerschmidt made false statements to Shelby County State Bank regarding collateral for his farm loans. During 2017 and '18, the defendant also provided false information to applications for marketing assistance loans from the Farm Service Agency for his 2018 farm production. Bank and FSA officials discovered the fraud during an investigation, showing Messerschmidt had overstated the grain produced, had claimed the grain belonged to other producers and falsified the number of cattle he owned.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of the Inspector General and the FBI investigated the case.