(Pacific Junction) -- A Mineola man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 1997 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Zachary Fischer of Plattsmouth, was traveling westbound in the right-hand lane of U.S. Highway 34 approaching the intersection with 188th Street just west of Interstate-29 Saturday around 10:50 a.m. After the vehicle approached the intersection, authorities say Fischer struck a 2022 Chevy, driven by 58-year-old Patrick John, that was traveling southbound on 188th and turning west onto Highway 34. The Sheriff's Office says Fischer stated he was talking on his cellular phone, thought he had a green light, and suddenly hit John's vehicle. Authorities say a witness was stopped for a red-light facing eastbound on Highway 34 at the intersection.
John was taken to Mercy Hospital for medical treatment, while Fischer had a small cut or abrasion on his forehead.