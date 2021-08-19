(Red Oak) -- An audit report into the Future Farmers of America program within the Red Oak School District revealed several mishandlings of funds.
King, Reinsch, Prosser, & Co, LLP released the special investigation report earlier this week covering a span from July 1, 2019 through April 30, 2021. The report from the independent contractor identified over $9,000 in total undeposited collections and improper disbursements by the FFA program. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the audit was performed after concern was raised from the community.
"We had a concern that was raised by community members, prompting us to look into some things, and we thought it was worth digging into a little further and certainly getting a professional's view," Lorenz said.
In early April 2021 after hearing those concerns, district officials inquired about improper money handling within the FFA program and upon investigation by those officials, immediately discovered over $2,000 of undeposited collections that were taken to the districts depository facilities.
The King, Reinsch, Prosser, and Co, LLP report indicates undeposited collections of $2,439 related to the FFA Toy Show fundraising event, and $2,700 of District proceeds that were improperly deposited in the FFA Alumni Association accounts rather than the districts. Also included in the report was $2,831 in undeposited collections from the FFA Fruit Sale. $709 of those dollars were in fiscal year 2020, while the remaining $2,102 were in fiscal year 2021.
According to the report, $1,125 in cash was also provided to the FFA program coordinator that never found it's way into the district's accounts. Evidence found in the report also suggests these uncollected funds were being utilized for FFA-funded activities including a bowling event in 2019, and snacks and drinks being provided to staff during parent-teacher conferences in February 2020. No disbursements were noted from the FFA sub-account of the District's Student Activities Fund to pay for any expenditures related to these events and no amount could be quantified for these expenditures.
Also included in the auditor's report was a $1,361.47 grain check mistakenly written to the district initially intended for the Alumni and Supporters Association. After the donor denied reimbursement, stating it could go to the Red Oak FFA Chapter, the check was then miscoded and listed under collections from the FFA Fruit Sale.
Lorenz says he is thankful for the work the auditors and the Red Oak School Board already taken steps to implement their recommendations.
"We talked last night, the board accepted it, I would say first of all we really appreciate the auditors expertise and hard work, they did a tremendous job," Lorenz said. "That's important to us because being responsible stewards of public funds is one of the most important things we do. We're already in the process of implementing the auditor's recommendations and I feel like we're a long way down the road already."
In line with meeting those recommendations, the school board, in special session Wednesday afternoon, discussed the first readings of board policy regarding Student Fund Raising, Local, State, Federal, and Miscellaneous Revenue, and Online Fundraising Campaigns - Crowd Funding.
The full report into the FFA program at the Red Oak district is available on the State Auditor's website.