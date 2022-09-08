(Shenandoah) -- Friday is the deadline for prospective Miss Shenandoah Pageant contestants to return registration forms.
Leading off the community's Shenfest activities, the annual pageant takes place September 18 at 4 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Shenandoah's Rotary Club once again sponsors the event. Pageant spokesperson Julie O'Hara says for Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah must meet certain requirements. Contestants from kindergarten through 3rd grade are eligible for Little Miss Shenandoah, while freshman through senior high school students may compete for Miss Shenandoah. Participants must be students in the Shenandoah School District this school year. Prior to the pageant, O'Hara says the contestants go through an interview process....
"We will have a short interview with the older girls," said O'Hara. "The high school girls will interview one-on-one with the judges, and that will be before the pageant Sunday afternoon. The little girls, we will bring them in in groups of about five, then they talk to the judges, and it's more of a conversation than an actual interview. We try not to put so much pressure on the little girls, especially."
Registration fee is $15. Entry forms are available at each Shenandoah School District building, and can be mailed to Shenandoah Rotary Club, attention Julie O'Hara, 1206 West Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601, or you can email information to ShenandoahRotary@gmail.com. Checks should be made payable to the Shenandoah Rotary Club, or via Venmo @Rotary-Shenandoah. Call O'Hara at 712-215-1506 for more information.