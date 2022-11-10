(Redding) – Southwest Iowa law enforcement officials have identified a deceased male found in his vehicle as a missing Blockton man.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located 81-year-old Junior Rusco around 5 p.m. Thursday in a field on the southwest edge of Redding. Rusco was first identified as a missing individual last Friday, when he was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. before heading to Grant City.
Authorities say Rusco purchased fuel in Grant City and was later seen near Redding. An Iowa State Patrol aircraft conducted searches of the area and eventually located the vehicle. Rusco is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Public Safety, Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and Ringgold County EMS assisted in the case.