Updated Story Dec. 25, 2020, 10:05 a.m.
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say Davis was located and safely returned to his family.
Original Story Dec. 24, 2020 11:36 p.m.
(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says 86-year-old Stanley Michael Davis left his home around 6 p.m. and is missing. Davis has mild dementia and is believed to be driving a 2004 Honda Civic four-door with Iowa Handicap License Plate FE 064.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is urged to call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-5737.