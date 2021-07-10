UPDATED STORY 11:23 p.m. Saturday, July 10th, 2021
(Clarinda) -- A 6-year-old Clarinda boy reported missing early Saturday evening has been found safe.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms that Timothy Knight was found at approximately 10:30 p.m. at 14th and Grant Streets, and reunited with his parents. Brothers thanks the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Page County Sheriff's Office, Page County Emergency Management, the county's 911 and dispatch center, Shenandoah Police, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Clarinda, Shenandoah and Prescott fire departments, the Clarinda Correctional Facility, Clarinda EMS, Shenandoah EMS and numerous community members who assisted in the search.
ORIGINAL STORY: 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 10th, 2021
(Clarinda) – Clarinda Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing boy.
Police Chief Keith Brothers says 6-year-old Timothy Knight was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday outside his home at 515 South 10th Street #10 in Clarinda. He is 65 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen riding a black bicycle with a Batman symbol on the front plate. He was wearing a gray Monopoly shirt, khaki/camouflage shorts, and red/black New Balance tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Timothy Knight's whereabouts should call 9-1-1.