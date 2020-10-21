UPDATE: 8:27 PM Thursday, October 21st, 2020
(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs Police say a child reported missing returned on her own to Children’s Square USA Wednesday evening.
Police say the girl is in good health and safe. Authorities thank the public for their assistance in the case.
ORIGINAL STORY 5:53 PM Thursday, October 21st, 2020
(Council Bluffs) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway child.
Council Bluffs Police are search for an 11-year-old female runaway from Children’s Square USA at 500 North 7th Street. Police say the girl was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North 7th and Washington Streets, walking southbound.
The child is described as a Hispanic female, with long brown hair wearing black leggings and a pink T-shirt. Anyone locating this child, or with information on her whereabouts, should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728, or call 911.