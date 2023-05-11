UPDATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 8:15 a.m.
(Council Bluffs) -- A missing Council Bluffs man has been found safe in northwest Missouri.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says Clint A. Brown was located Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. in Tarkio. Authorities say the Atchison County Sheriff's Department located Brown, and add he was found healthy. Police says the family has been notified.
ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 1:02 p.m.
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are searching for a missing man.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says a report came in Sunday that Clint A. Brown had gone missing from his residence in Council Bluffs. Authorities say he was last seen driving a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Mini Van with an Iowa license plate IZG-974. Police say family members are concerned for Brown's safety.
Anyone who has had any contact with Brown or know of a possible location is asked to call 911 or contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728.