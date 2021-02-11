(Council Bluffs) – Authorities have located a woman and her 2-year-old daughter reported missing in Council Bluffs Thursday afternoon.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue shortly after noon regarding the missing toddler. The child’s father told officers that the girl’s mother, 26-year-old Jennifer Reilly of Council Bluffs had left the house with the girl late Wednesday night, and had not been seen since. Police say family members were concerned about their safety due to alleged delusional comments made by the woman.
Late Thursday afternoon, Cedar Falls Police contacted Council Bluffs authorities, indicating the woman and girl had been found safe. Reilly was taken to a Cedar Falls hospital for treatment of mental health issues. The father took custody of the child.