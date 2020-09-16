Melissa Chapman

(Grant City) -- Authorities in Worth County say they have found the body of a missing 42-year-old Grant City woman.

Worth County Prosecuting Attorney Janet Wake Larison says in a press release that the body of Melissa Chapman was found Monday evening after sheriff's deputies received a tip. Chapman was last seen alive in Mount Ayr on August 23rd. Authorities found her cell phone and a vehicle abandoned later that week in a storage shed.

Larison says the case is being investigated as a homicide and that further details are not being released.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.